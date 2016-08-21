A student portraying the role of “Queen of the Carnival” performs along Divisoria in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, 20 August 2016. The carnival parade ushers the celebration of the city’s fiesta. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Carnival in de Oro
Carnival in de Oro Reviewed by Froilan Gallardo on . A student portraying the role of “Queen of the Carnival” performs along Divisoria in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, 20 August 2016. The carnival parade ushers A student portraying the role of “Queen of the Carnival” performs along Divisoria in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, 20 August 2016. The carnival parade ushers Rating: 0