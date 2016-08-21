Home » Photo of the Day » Carnival in de Oro

August 21, 2016

carnival11A student portraying the role of “Queen of the Carnival” performs along Divisoria in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, 20 August 2016. The carnival parade ushers the celebration of the city’s fiesta. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

