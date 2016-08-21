Champion

Aug 21

The contingent from Kiamba in Sarangani province is this year's champion in the Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan, a street dancing competition during the 31st Kadayawan

The contingent from Kiamba in Sarangani province is this year's champion in the Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan, a street dancing competition during the 31st Kadayawan

0

Reviewed byonRating: