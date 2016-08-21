Home » Photo of the Day » Champion

Champion

August 21, 2016

20indak044The contingent from Kiamba in Sarangani province is this year’s champion in the Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan, a street dancing competition during the 31st Kadayawan Festival on Saturday, 20 August 2016 in Davao City. Mindanews Photo

