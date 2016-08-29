Home » Photo of the Day » Fiesta

Fiesta

A huge statue of the Virgin Mary is carried on a boat along the Cagayan de Oro River during the fluvial procession of in Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday, August 28, 2016 on the feast of St. Augustine, the city’s patron saint. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

