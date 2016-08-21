Home » Photo of the Day » First Prize

First Prize

21kisanlu11Kisan Lu Lands’ float bagged the first prize at the Pamulak sa Kadayawan on Sunday, 21 August 2016 in Davao City. The floral float parade is among the highlights of the 31st Kadayawan Festival. Mindanews photo

