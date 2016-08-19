Decorated outrigger boats of various tribes living in Davao City navigate the Davao River on Friday, August 19, 2016 during the Fluvial Parade, which is among the highlights of the 31st Kadayawan Festival in Davao City. MindaNews Photo
Tribal Fluvial Parade
