Tribal Fluvial Parade

by: August 19, 2016 11:47 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

19fluvial22Decorated outrigger boats of various tribes living in Davao City navigate the Davao River on Friday, August 19, 2016 during the Fluvial Parade, which is among the highlights of the 31st Kadayawan Festival in Davao City. MindaNews Photo

