Tribal Fluvial Parade

Aug 19

Decorated outrigger boats of various tribes living in Davao City navigate the Davao River on Friday, August 19, 2016 during the Fluvial Parade, which is among t

Decorated outrigger boats of various tribes living in Davao City navigate the Davao River on Friday, August 19, 2016 during the Fluvial Parade, which is among t

0

Reviewed byonRating: