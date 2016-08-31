Home » Photo of the Day » Happy Place

Happy Place

August 31, 2016

30ireneiqbal 1.1Irene Santiago and Mohagher Iqbal, chairs of the peace implementing panels of the government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front, enjoy the evening skyline from the viewdeck of Santiago’s “Happy Place” hilltop residence in Davao City on Tuesday, 30 Aug. 2016. Santiago hosted dinner  for the GPH and MILF panels at the end of the two-day strategic planning on the implementation of the Bangsamoro peace roadmap. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas

 

