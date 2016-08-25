Home » Photo of the Day » No to Large Scale Mining

No to Large Scale Mining

August 25, 2016

Rallyists stage a picket outside the regional office of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Surigao City Thursday (25 August 2016) reiterating calls to stop large scale mining operations in the Caraga Region. MindaNews photo by Roel N. Catoto

