Oslo Talks

August 24, 2016

The GPH-NDF peace panels on Day 2 of the talks in Oslo, Norway on August 23, 2016. The reciprocal working groups on socio-economic reforms, political-constitutional reforms, end of hostilities and disposition of forces, JASIG/releases and ceasefire are meeting simultaneously on Days 3 and 4. Closing rites of the first round of formal peace talks will be held on August 26. Photo by Edwin Espejo / OPAPP | Read story

