Pacquiao’s new role

August 26, 2016

Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao sits between Chief Insp. Arnold Ongachen (L) and PO1 Michael Grande (R) who were turned over by the New People’s Army Friday (August 26, 2016) to the Senator in Barangay Kalapaga, Lupon, Davao Oriental. Ongachen, police chief of Governor Generoso town was seized by the NPA during a raid on May 29 while Grande of Banay-banay station was arrested on June 19. MindaNews photo courtesy of WENDEL ALINEA

 

