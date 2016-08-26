Pacquiao’s new role

Aug 26

Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao sits between Chief Insp. Arnold Ongachen (L) and PO1 Michael Grande (R) who were turned over by the New People’s Army Friday (August 2

Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao sits between Chief Insp. Arnold Ongachen (L) and PO1 Michael Grande (R) who were turned over by the New People’s Army Friday (August 2

0

Reviewed byonRating: