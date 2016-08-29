A visibly shaken Vicente Libona, a political detainee, is led to safety by jail guards after policemen fired shots at the hostage-taker who attempted to harm him at the Misamis Oriental provincial jail compound in Cagayan de Oro City on Sunday, August 28. The hostage-taker was killed. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO
Rescued
