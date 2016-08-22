Home » Photo of the Day » Resumption of GPH-NDF talks

Resumption of GPH-NDF talks

by: August 22, 2016 6:29 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

22belloluisfidelGPH peace panel chair Secretary Silvestre Bello III shares light moments with Fidel Agcaoili of the National Democratic Front during the resumption of peace talks in Oslo, Norway on Monday (August 22, 2016). Photo courtesy of Edwin Espejo/OPAPP

Resumption of GPH-NDF talks Reviewed by on . GPH peace panel chair Secretary Silvestre Bello III shares light moments with Fidel Agcaoili of the National Democratic Front during the resumption of peace tal GPH peace panel chair Secretary Silvestre Bello III shares light moments with Fidel Agcaoili of the National Democratic Front during the resumption of peace tal Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016