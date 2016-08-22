GPH peace panel chair Secretary Silvestre Bello III shares light moments with Fidel Agcaoili of the National Democratic Front during the resumption of peace talks in Oslo, Norway on Monday (August 22, 2016). Photo courtesy of Edwin Espejo/OPAPP
Resumption of GPH-NDF talks
Resumption of GPH-NDF talks Reviewed by Edwin G. Espejo on . GPH peace panel chair Secretary Silvestre Bello III shares light moments with Fidel Agcaoili of the National Democratic Front during the resumption of peace tal GPH peace panel chair Secretary Silvestre Bello III shares light moments with Fidel Agcaoili of the National Democratic Front during the resumption of peace tal Rating: 0