PO2 Caleb Sinaca is reunited with his family on Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2016 after the New People’s Army freed them in Sitio Brazil, Barangay Mat-i, Surigao City. The rebels freed them as a gesture of goodwill on the resumption of the peace process between the government and the National Democratic Front in Oslo, Norway. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO
