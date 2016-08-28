Reunited

Aug 28

PO2 Caleb Sinaca is reunited with his family on Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2016 after the New People’s Army freed them in Sitio Brazil, Barangay Mat-i, Suri

PO2 Caleb Sinaca is reunited with his family on Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2016 after the New People’s Army freed them in Sitio Brazil, Barangay Mat-i, Suri

0

Reviewed byonRating: