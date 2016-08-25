Home » Photo of the Day » Selife with Digong

August 25, 2016

SELFIE WITH DIGONG.  Tourists and residents who happened to be in Magsaysay Park in Davao City in the wee hours Thursday (25 August 2016) for a durian treat got themselves yet another treat: a selfie with President Rodrigo Duterte who ate durian with soldiers bound for Sulu. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas

