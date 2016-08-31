Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza plays the trumpet with saxophonist Blue Villamor at the dinner for members of the peace implementing panels of the government and Moro Islamic Liberation Front Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 in Davao City after their two –day strategic planning in Davao City. GPH panel chair Irene Santiago hosted the dinner at her residence. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas
Trumpeting Peace
