Home » Photo of the Day » ASEAN stage

ASEAN stage

by: September 6, 2016 9:22 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

06asean33President Rodrigo Duterte joins other heads of state of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the opening ceremony of the 28th and 29th ASEAN Summits at the National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos on September 6. Toto Lozano/PPD

ASEAN stage Reviewed by on . President Rodrigo Duterte joins other heads of state of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the opening ceremony of the 28th and 29th ASE President Rodrigo Duterte joins other heads of state of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) during the opening ceremony of the 28th and 29th ASE Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016