Carry that Bike

Mountain bikers carry their bicycles instead of negotiating the very steep climb during the UCCI Iligan MTB XC Circuit Race Sunday (25 September 2016), one of the activites lined up for the Diyandi Festival that will culminate on the feast of St. Michael the Archangel on Sept. 29. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera
