Cat Fury

Veterinarians let go of a cat, and the syringe and needle, as it reacts to the pain of an anti-rabies shot during a free animal clinic in Iligan City Friday (23 September 2016). The cat ended up not getting the shot. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera

