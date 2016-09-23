President Rodrigo R. Duterte joins the ocular inspection of the Filinvest Development Corporation Misamis 405-MW coal-fired power plant during its inauguration in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental on September 22, 2016. KING RODRIGUEZ/PPD
Coal-fired
Coal-fired Reviewed by Contributor on . President Rodrigo R. Duterte joins the ocular inspection of the Filinvest Development Corporation Misamis 405-MW coal-fired power plant during its inauguration President Rodrigo R. Duterte joins the ocular inspection of the Filinvest Development Corporation Misamis 405-MW coal-fired power plant during its inauguration Rating: 0