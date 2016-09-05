Home » Photo of the Day » Davao rules

Davao rules

05tunaDragon boat paddlers dig their oars deep into the waters of Sarangani Bay during the Dragon Boat Race held at Queen Tuna Park on  Sunday, September 4. Team Hiraya Minokawa from Davao took home the gold. This is the first time that a Dragon Boat Race was held as part of the 2016 Tuna Festival. (Gensan CPIO/Russel Delvo)

