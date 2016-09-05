Davao rules

Sep 05

Dragon boat paddlers dig their oars deep into the waters of Sarangani Bay during the Dragon Boat Race held at Queen Tuna Park on Sunday, September 4. Team Hira

Dragon boat paddlers dig their oars deep into the waters of Sarangani Bay during the Dragon Boat Race held at Queen Tuna Park on Sunday, September 4. Team Hira

0

Reviewed byonRating: