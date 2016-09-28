Lawyer Angela Librado-Trinidad (center), a member of the government panel negotiating peace with the National Democratic Front, sees the need to define what “hostile acts” are in next week’s second round of GRP-NDFP talks in Oslo, Norway. She spoke at a media roundtable discussion Wednesday (28 September 2016) that tackled the status of indigenous peoples. MindaNews photo by Gregorio Bueno | Ready story
Defining ‘hostile acts’
Reviewed by GG Bueno on
.
Lawyer Angela Librado-Trinidad (center), a member of the government panel negotiating peace with the National Democratic Front, sees the need to define what “hoLawyer Angela Librado-Trinidad (center), a member of the government panel negotiating peace with the National Democratic Front, sees the need to define what “ho
Rating: 0