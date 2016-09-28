Home » Photo of the Day » Dog Operation

Dog Operation

by: September 28, 2016 3:36 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

28dog1web

Personnel of the Kidapawan City Veterinarian’s Office castrate a dog Wednesday (28 September 2016) in the city’s effort to control population of stray dogs. They also administered anti-rabies shots on dogs and cats. There are reportedly 15,000 dogs in Kidapawan. MindaNews photo by Geonarri O. Solmerano

Dog Operation Reviewed by on . Personnel of the Kidapawan City Veterinarian’s Office castrate a dog Wednesday (28 September 2016) in the city’s effort to control population of stray dogs. The Personnel of the Kidapawan City Veterinarian’s Office castrate a dog Wednesday (28 September 2016) in the city’s effort to control population of stray dogs. The Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016