Personnel of the Kidapawan City Veterinarian’s Office castrate a dog Wednesday (28 September 2016) in the city’s effort to control population of stray dogs. They also administered anti-rabies shots on dogs and cats. There are reportedly 15,000 dogs in Kidapawan. MindaNews photo by Geonarri O. Solmerano
Dog Operation
