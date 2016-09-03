President Rodrigo Duterte visits the blast site along Roxas Avenue in Davao City on Saturday dawn (Sept. 3, 2016). The blast late night on Friday (Sept. 2, 2016) left 14 people dead and injured 71 others. Mindanews Photo
Duterte at blast site
