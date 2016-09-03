Home » Photo of the Day » Duterte at blast site

Duterte at blast site

September 3, 2016

03blast07President Rodrigo Duterte visits the blast site along Roxas Avenue in Davao City on Saturday dawn (Sept. 3, 2016). The blast late night on Friday (Sept. 2, 2016) left 14 people dead and injured 71 others. Mindanews Photo

