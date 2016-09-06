Duterte in Laos

Sep 06

President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at Wattay International Airport in Sikhodtabong District, Laos People's Democratic Republic on September 5 to participate in t

President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at Wattay International Airport in Sikhodtabong District, Laos People's Democratic Republic on September 5 to participate in t

0

Reviewed byonRating: