Home » Photo of the Day » Duterte in Laos

Duterte in Laos

by: September 6, 2016 3:48 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

090516_JARL-2President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at Wattay International Airport in Sikhodtabong District, Laos People’s Democratic Republic on September 5 to participate in the ASEAN Summit. TOTO LOZANO/PPD

Duterte in Laos Reviewed by on . President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at Wattay International Airport in Sikhodtabong District, Laos People's Democratic Republic on September 5 to participate in t President Rodrigo Duterte arrives at Wattay International Airport in Sikhodtabong District, Laos People's Democratic Republic on September 5 to participate in t Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016