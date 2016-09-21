Some houses in the village of Puerto Princesa in
Basilisa town, Dinagat Islands stand above seawater. Beneath these houses are fish cages for lobsters, groupers and other marine products. Photo taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016. MindaNews Photo
by Roel Catoto
Floating Houses
Some houses in the village of Puerto Princesa in
Floating Houses Reviewed by Roel Catoto on . Some houses in the village of Puerto Princesa in Basilisa town, Dinagat Islands stand above seawater. Beneath these houses are fish cages for lobsters, groupers Some houses in the village of Puerto Princesa in Basilisa town, Dinagat Islands stand above seawater. Beneath these houses are fish cages for lobsters, groupers Rating: 0