Floating Houses

September 21, 2016

DCIM115GOPROSome houses in the village of Puerto Princesa in
Basilisa town, Dinagat Islands stand above seawater. Beneath these houses are fish cages for lobsters, groupers and other marine products. Photo taken on Sunday, September 18, 2016. MindaNews Photo
by Roel Catoto

