Home » Photo of the Day » Good vs. Evil

Good vs. Evil

by: September 27, 2016 3:06 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

27iligan1web

St. Michael the Archangel emerges victorious over Lucifer in this epic battle of good versus evil as portrayed by street dancers Tuesday (27 Sept 2016). The “Sayaw Saulog” street dancing competition is among the events during the Diyandi Festival in Iligan City, which will culminate during the feast of St. Michael the Archangel on Sept. 29. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera

Good vs. Evil Reviewed by on . St. Michael the Archangel emerges victorious over Lucifer in this epic battle of good versus evil as portrayed by street dancers Tuesday (27 Sept 2016). The “Sa St. Michael the Archangel emerges victorious over Lucifer in this epic battle of good versus evil as portrayed by street dancers Tuesday (27 Sept 2016). The “Sa Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016