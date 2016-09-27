St. Michael the Archangel emerges victorious over Lucifer in this epic battle of good versus evil as portrayed by street dancers Tuesday (27 Sept 2016). The “Sayaw Saulog” street dancing competition is among the events during the Diyandi Festival in Iligan City, which will culminate during the feast of St. Michael the Archangel on Sept. 29. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera
Good vs. Evil
Reviewed by Bobby Timonera on
.
St. Michael the Archangel emerges victorious over Lucifer in this epic battle of good versus evil as portrayed by street dancers Tuesday (27 Sept 2016). The “SaSt. Michael the Archangel emerges victorious over Lucifer in this epic battle of good versus evil as portrayed by street dancers Tuesday (27 Sept 2016). The “Sa
Rating: 0