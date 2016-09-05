Heal our Land

Dabawenyos , including this child brought by her parents, continued to offer candles and flowers at Ground Zero of the Roxas night market in Davao City on Sunday, two days after the September 2, 2016 blast that killed 14 persons and injured 70 others. MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh B. Cabrera
