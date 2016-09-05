Home » Photo of the Day » Heal our Land

Heal our Land

by: September 5, 2016 2:11 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

05ferdie11Dabawenyos , including this child brought by her parents, continued to  offer candles and flowers at Ground Zero of the Roxas night market in Davao City on Sunday, two days after the September 2, 2016 blast that killed 14 persons and injured 70 others.  MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh B. Cabrera

 

Heal our Land Reviewed by on . Dabawenyos , including this child brought by her parents, continued to  offer candles and flowers at Ground Zero of the Roxas night market in Davao City on Sund Dabawenyos , including this child brought by her parents, continued to  offer candles and flowers at Ground Zero of the Roxas night market in Davao City on Sund Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016