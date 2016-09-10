Call 911 personnel in Kidapawan City give first aid treatment to a woman who was injured in the head when a helium tank exploded on Friday night (Sept. 9, 2016). Juhad Camsagay Camad, who used the tank for inflating balloons, was brought to the city police station for investigation. Kidapawan has banned the use of helium for safety issues. MindaNews photo by Geonarri Solmerano
Helium tank blast
Helium tank blast Reviewed by Geonarri Solmerano on . Call 911 personnel in Kidapawan City give first aid treatment to a woman who was injured in the head when a helium tank exploded on Friday night (Sept. 9, 2016) Call 911 personnel in Kidapawan City give first aid treatment to a woman who was injured in the head when a helium tank exploded on Friday night (Sept. 9, 2016) Rating: 0