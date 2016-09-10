Home » Photo of the Day » Helium tank blast

Helium tank blast

by: September 10, 2016 4:00 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

09kidapawan_helium_blastCall 911 personnel in Kidapawan City give first aid treatment to a woman who was injured in the head when a helium tank exploded on Friday night (Sept. 9, 2016). Juhad Camsagay Camad, who used the tank for inflating balloons, was brought to the city police station for investigation. Kidapawan has banned the use of helium for safety issues. MindaNews photo by Geonarri Solmerano

Helium tank blast Reviewed by on . Call 911 personnel in Kidapawan City give first aid treatment to a woman who was injured in the head when a helium tank exploded on Friday night (Sept. 9, 2016) Call 911 personnel in Kidapawan City give first aid treatment to a woman who was injured in the head when a helium tank exploded on Friday night (Sept. 9, 2016) Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016