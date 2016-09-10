Jakarta welcomes Duterte

Sep 10

Children in traditional garb wave flaglets in a welcome ceremony for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday (Sept. 9, 2016). SIME

Children in traditional garb wave flaglets in a welcome ceremony for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday (Sept. 9, 2016). SIME

0

Reviewed byonRating: