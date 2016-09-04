Dabawenyos call for justice for Friday night’s blast and “all the victims of Davao City bombings” during the memorial mass Saturday, 3 September 2016 at Ground Zero along Roxas Avenue in Davao City. MindaNews photo by Antonio L. Colina IV READ STORY
Justice
Justice Reviewed by Antonio L. Colina IV on . [caption id="attachment_69715" align="alignleft" width="640"] JUSTICE. Dabwenyos call for justice for Friday night’s blast and “all the victims of Davao City bo [caption id="attachment_69715" align="alignleft" width="640"] JUSTICE. Dabwenyos call for justice for Friday night’s blast and “all the victims of Davao City bo Rating: 0