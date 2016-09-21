Trekkers struggle to cross the river fronting the lowest tier of Kanapulan Falls in Barangay Tagbalogo, Naawan, Misamis Oriental Wednesday morning (21 September 2016). Locals say there are three tiers of this waterfall, separated a few hundred meters away. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera
Kanapulan Falls
