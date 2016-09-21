Home » Photo of the Day » Kanapulan Falls

Kanapulan Falls

by: September 21, 2016 2:27 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

21naawan1webTrekkers struggle to cross the river fronting the lowest tier of Kanapulan Falls in Barangay Tagbalogo, Naawan, Misamis Oriental Wednesday morning (21 September 2016). Locals say there are three tiers of this waterfall, separated a few hundred meters away. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera

Kanapulan Falls Reviewed by on . Trekkers struggle to cross the river fronting the lowest tier of Kanapulan Falls in Barangay Tagbalogo, Naawan, Misamis Oriental Wednesday morning (21 September Trekkers struggle to cross the river fronting the lowest tier of Kanapulan Falls in Barangay Tagbalogo, Naawan, Misamis Oriental Wednesday morning (21 September Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016