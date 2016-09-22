Home » Photo of the Day » Lechon Festival

22lechon1webThe best lechon in the world is in Iligan City, or so Iliganons say, that they now hold an annual festival dubbed “Pista sa Lechon de Iligan” in the runup of activities that will culminate during the Sept. 29 city fiesta in honor of St. Michael the Archangel. This one lechon on display during the lechon competition on Thursday (22 Sept 2016) is decorated with St. Michael’s garb and headgear. MindaNews photo by Bobby Timonera

