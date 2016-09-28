Home » Photo of the Day » Looking Forward to Christmas

Looking Forward to Christmas

September 28, 2016

Lt. Gen. Leonardo Guerrero leads military officers in a briefing with members of the government panel negotiating with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) at the EastMinCom headquarters in Davao City Tuesday (26 September 2016), hoping that a truce would be a respite for soldiers so they could go home for Christmas. Photo courtesy of Edwin G. Espejo / OPAPP | Read story

