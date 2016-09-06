Students of the Ateneo de Davao University and other Dabawenyos offer candles, flowers and prayers at Ground Zero at the Roxas night market in Davao City on Monday, September 5, three days after the blast that killed 14 persons and injured 70 others. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas
Monday at Ground Zero
