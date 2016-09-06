Home » Photo of the Day » Monday at Ground Zero

Monday at Ground Zero

by: September 6, 2016 11:11 am Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

05vigil1Students of the Ateneo de Davao University and other Dabawenyos offer candles, flowers and prayers at Ground Zero at the Roxas night market in Davao City on Monday, September 5, three days after the blast that killed 14 persons and injured 70 others. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas

Monday at Ground Zero Reviewed by on . Students of the Ateneo de Davao University and other Dabawenyos offer candles, flowers and prayers at Ground Zero at the Roxas night market in Davao City on Mon Students of the Ateneo de Davao University and other Dabawenyos offer candles, flowers and prayers at Ground Zero at the Roxas night market in Davao City on Mon Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016