In the aftermath of the explosion at the night market along Roxas Avenue nearly 10 p.m. Friday, 2 Sept. 2016: Ten dead. Three more expired at the hospital as of 2 a.m. Saturday. Sixty three others were rushed to five hospitals for treatment of injuries, a number of them in critical condition. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas READ STORY
One blast, 13 killed
