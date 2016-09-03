Home » Photo of the Day » One blast, 13 killed

One blast, 13 killed

by: September 3, 2016 9:16 am Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

03blast1In the aftermath of the explosion at the night market along Roxas Avenue nearly 10 p.m. Friday, 2 Sept. 2016:  Ten dead. Three more expired at the hospital as of 2 a.m. Saturday. Sixty three others were rushed to five hospitals for treatment of injuries, a number of them in critical condition. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas    READ STORY

One blast, 13 killed Reviewed by on . In the aftermath of the explosion at the night market along Roxas Avenue nearly 10 p.m. Friday, 2 Sept. 2016:  Ten dead. Three more expired at the hospital as o In the aftermath of the explosion at the night market along Roxas Avenue nearly 10 p.m. Friday, 2 Sept. 2016:  Ten dead. Three more expired at the hospital as o Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016