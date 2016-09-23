Home » Photo of the Day » Peace Process Forum

September 23, 2016

23jalandoniNational Democratic Front of the Philippines chair Luis Jalandoni gives an update on the peace process before students during a forum at the Holy Cross Davao College, Davao City on Friday, (Sept. 23, 2016). Mindanews Photo

