Home » Photo of the Day » Security check

Security check

by: September 4, 2016 12:57 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

04tfdsecurity1Members of Task Force Davao further tightened their security in checkpoints like this in Barangay Lasang, Davao City. Security checks are done on all incoming and outgoing vehicles in the city, even before the September 2 bombing. (Mindanews Photo)

Security check Reviewed by on . Members of Task Force Davao further tightened their security in checkpoints like this in Barangay Lasang, Davao City. Security checks are done on all incoming a Members of Task Force Davao further tightened their security in checkpoints like this in Barangay Lasang, Davao City. Security checks are done on all incoming a Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016