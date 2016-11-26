Home » Photo of the Day » Angklung

26angklungConsul Berlian Napitupulu of Indonesia plays the Angklung during the cultural exchange at the Munato Festival held at the Kasfala Hall in Alabel, Sarangani on Nov. 25. The consul said Sarangans are fast learners because they easily learned to play it. Photo by ENER T. TOGUIN, Sarangani Information Office

