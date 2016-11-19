Home » Photo of the Day » Busina

Busina

18deoro22In Cagayan de Oro, protesters gathered at Kiosko Kagawasan, lit candles on the roadside and urged motorists to busina (blow their horns) against the burial of the   remains of the deposed dictator Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Friday noon at the Libingan ng mg Bayani. Photo courtesy of JIN KEE
