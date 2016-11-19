In Cagayan de Oro, protesters gathered at Kiosko Kagawasan, lit candles on the roadside and urged motorists to busina (blow their horns) against the burial of the remains of the deposed dictator Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Friday noon at the Libingan ng mg Bayani. Photo courtesy of JIN KEE
Read story
Busina
In Cagayan de Oro, protesters gathered at Kiosko Kagawasan, lit candles on the roadside and urged motorists to busina (blow their horns) against the burial of the remains of the deposed dictator Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Friday noon at the Libingan ng mg Bayani. Photo courtesy of JIN KEE
Busina Reviewed by Contributed on . In Cagayan de Oro, protesters gathered at Kiosko Kagawasan, lit candles on the roadside and urged motorists to busina (blow their horns) against the burial In Cagayan de Oro, protesters gathered at Kiosko Kagawasan, lit candles on the roadside and urged motorists to busina (blow their horns) against the burial Rating: 0