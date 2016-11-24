Home » Photo of the Day » Crossing Pangil Bay

by: November 24, 2016 9:16 am Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

24mukasStill the most convenient and safest way to cross Pangil Bay, a ferry leaves the port of Mukas in Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte to Ozamiz City in Misamis Occidental on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. The trip takes about 15 minutes. MindaNews photo by Froilan Gallardo

