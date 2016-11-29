Disaster Waiting to Happen

Nov 29

Instead of an early warning device, the contractor of this road repair work in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur left this pile of dirt in the middle of an unfinished pa

Instead of an early warning device, the contractor of this road repair work in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur left this pile of dirt in the middle of an unfinished pa

0

Reviewed byonRating: