Home » Photo of the Day » Duterte and Putin

Duterte and Putin

by: November 20, 2016 7:20 am Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

20digongputin11President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit in Lima, Peru on November 19. ROBINSON NIÑAL JR./ Presidential Photo

Duterte and Putin Reviewed by on . President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Lima, Pe President Rodrigo Duterte and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Lima, Pe Rating: 0

Related Posts

  • babart-gay

    panigurado naman na para yan sa ikbubuti ng byan natin ang gingawa ng pangulo

    • terb

      oo nga..dpat maisip yan ng iba para nman mapayapa ang bansa natin.

  • Rox{rey}

    nkakabilib tlaga ang pangulo tunay na matapng at hindi nagpapatinag.

    • low wendy

      baliw ka na sa pangulo mo na bugok ang utak!

      • Angie

        maniwala lang tyo sa kakayahn ng pangulo magiging matagumpay ito.

      • Lac Romi

        Bugok yung mga yellow zombies!

  • toni Lorenz

    laht ng ginagawa ng pangulo ay para sa bayan napakabuti niya

    • noy

      pansariling kapakanan lang ang kanyang iniisip.

      • Lac Romi

        Uhm parang LP policy po yan manong. Your in the wrong site haha

      • C_M

        baho ng hininga mo..ang pangit ang lumalabas na salita.

  • jezza mae

    sana matuto din tayong sumunod sa ating leader,sya ang napili ng karamihan kaya sundin natin ang nais nya.

  • Ron Sevilla

    patalsikin na yang salot sa dutiti..

    • victor angelo

      kayo ng amo ang umalis!!!

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016