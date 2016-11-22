A mall in Digos City, Davao del Sur typifies the Filipino’s penchant to celebrate Christmas early by displaying holiday decors in this photo taken on November 22, 2016. MindaNews photo by Geonarri Solmerano
Early Christmas
