Home » Photo of the Day » Early Christmas

Early Christmas

by: November 22, 2016 12:01 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

22november2016_xmasA mall in Digos City, Davao del Sur typifies the Filipino’s penchant to celebrate Christmas early by displaying holiday decors in this photo taken on November 22, 2016. MindaNews photo by Geonarri Solmerano

Early Christmas Reviewed by on . A mall in Digos City, Davao del Sur typifies the Filipino's penchant to celebrate Christmas early by displaying holiday decors in this photo taken on Novem A mall in Digos City, Davao del Sur typifies the Filipino's penchant to celebrate Christmas early by displaying holiday decors in this photo taken on Novem Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016