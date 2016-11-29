Howitzer Fire

Nov 29

An Army soldier gathers spent shells of a 105mm Howitzer used to bombard rebels belonging to the Maute group in Butig, Lanao del Sur Monday (28 November 2016).

An Army soldier gathers spent shells of a 105mm Howitzer used to bombard rebels belonging to the Maute group in Butig, Lanao del Sur Monday (28 November 2016).

0

Reviewed byonRating: