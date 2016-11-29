Home » Photo of the Day » Howitzer Fire

Howitzer Fire

November 29, 2016

An Army soldier gathers spent shells of a 105mm Howitzer used to bombard rebels belonging to the Maute group in Butig, Lanao del Sur Monday (28 November 2016). The group linked to ISIS has once again occupied the town center. MindaNews photo by Ferdinandh Cabrera

