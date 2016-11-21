Ruschiel Faye Marie Morales, 15 year old daughter of one of the victims of the 2009 Ampatuan Massacre sings her composition, calling for “Hustisya, Hustisya” on the 7th anniversary rites at the massacre site on Sunday, November 20, 2016. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas
Hustisya
