Home » Photo of the Day » Hustisya

Hustisya

by: November 21, 2016 11:47 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERARuschiel Faye Marie Morales, 15 year old daughter of one of the victims of the 2009 Ampatuan Massacre sings her composition, calling for “Hustisya, Hustisya” on the 7th anniversary rites at the massacre site on Sunday, November 20, 2016. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas
READ MORE

Hustisya Reviewed by on . Ruschiel Faye Marie Morales, 15 year old daughter of one of the victims of the 2009 Ampatuan Massacre sings her composition, calling for “Hustisya, Hustisya” on Ruschiel Faye Marie Morales, 15 year old daughter of one of the victims of the 2009 Ampatuan Massacre sings her composition, calling for “Hustisya, Hustisya” on Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016