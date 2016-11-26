Home » Photo of the Day » Justice for ML victims

November 26, 2016

25cdo11Martial law victims in Cagayan de Oro City are joined by students  Friday afternoon in protesting the burial of dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Nov. 18. Photo courtesy of CONG B. CORRALES
