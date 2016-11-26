Home » Photo of the Day » Marcos Duterte singilin

25deoro22In Cagayan de Oro City, among the calls aired by Black Friday protesters on Nov. 25 is to hold President Rodrigo Duterte and the Marcoses  accountable for the Nov. 18 burial of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.  Photo courtesy of CONG B. CORRALES 

