Home » Photo of the Day » Never forget

Never forget

by: November 26, 2016 4:30 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

25cateel11In Davao Oriental, the Supreme Student Government of the Maryknoll Academy of Cateel displayed just outside the school the collective stand of the students, faculty and staff against the burial of the deposed dictator Ferdinand  Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.  Photo from the the Academy’s FB wall

Never forget Reviewed by on . In Davao Oriental, the Supreme Student Government of the Maryknoll Academy of Cateel displayed just outside the school the collective stand of the students, fac In Davao Oriental, the Supreme Student Government of the Maryknoll Academy of Cateel displayed just outside the school the collective stand of the students, fac Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016