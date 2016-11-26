In Davao Oriental, the Supreme Student Government of the Maryknoll Academy of Cateel displayed just outside the school the collective stand of the students, faculty and staff against the burial of the deposed dictator Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. Photo from the the Academy’s FB wall
Never forget
