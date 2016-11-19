Home » Photo of the Day » No hero

No hero

November 19, 2016

Victims of human rights violations under martial law, and members of militant groups gather in Davao Citys’ San Pedro St., near City Hall Friday afternoon to express their protest against the noontime burial of the remains of the deposed dictator Ferdinand Edralin Marcos at the Libingan ng mg Bayani. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas  
