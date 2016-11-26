Home » Photo of the Day » Poetry and Music

Poetry and Music

26musicpoetry11In celebration of the Mindanao Week of Peace, Poetry and Music, a cultural and literary peace concert was held at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex, in Cotabato City. Photo by Marlon P. Dedumo /OPAPP

 

