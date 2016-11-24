Home » Photo of the Day » Santa’s cap

Santa’s cap

by: November 24, 2016 8:40 pm Category: Photo of the Day A+ / A-

A OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERAstandee of President Rodrigo Duterte wearing Santa’s cap beside a Christmas tree greets visitors in a downtown hotel in Davao City. MindaNews photo by Carolyn O. Arguillas

Santa’s cap Reviewed by on . A standee of President Rodrigo Duterte wearing Santa’s cap beside a Christmas tree greets visitors in a downtown hotel in Davao City. MindaNews photo by Carolyn A standee of President Rodrigo Duterte wearing Santa’s cap beside a Christmas tree greets visitors in a downtown hotel in Davao City. MindaNews photo by Carolyn Rating: 0

Related Posts

Mindanao News and Information Center Service Cooperative | Copyright 2016